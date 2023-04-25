Lagos Businessman Bebex Detained Over Alleged Assault On Mushin Nursing Mother

Businessman, Bebex has been detained by the police over an alleged assault on a nursing mother named James Omolara in the Papa Ajao area of Mushin, Lagos.

This comes after James made a video on social media alleging that she was assaulted by Bebex. She said Bebex accosted her on the road and asked how much it would cost to touch her breasts.

James said she rebuffed him and Bebex gave her a slap.

However, Nigerians prevailed on Lagos State Police Command to investigate the incident further, noting that James could have been coerced to recant her earlier statement following another video where policemen were interrogating her harshly.

On Tuesday, Lagos police spokesman Ben Hundeyin tweeted that the police commissioner Idowu Owohunwa met all parties in the case.

He said, “Due to multifarious interests in this matter and the need to ensure justice, @LagosPoliceNG CP Idowu Owohunwa is personally interviewing all parties in this case. @Lagosdsva, community members, landlord association, councilor representing the area, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Omolara and family, Bebex and his employees, and lawyers representing both sides are in attendance.”

He added, “CP Idowu Owohunwa, having carefully listened to all parties, has established that there are indeed cases to answer and has therefore directed that the matter be charged to court immediately.”

The CP directed the Command’s provost to investigate all police officers involved in the collection of money from James before following her to effect the arrest of the suspects and those responsible for forcing her to make the second video.

Owohunwa also relieved Mushin DPO of his duty with immediate effect.

He also directed the Command’s gender department to take over the case.