JUST IN: Fire Guts Popular Market In Ibadan

Popular Bodija Plank Market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was on Tuesday gutted by fire.

It was gathered that millions of goods and property worth millions of Naira were destroyed, although the cause of the fire outbreak could not be confirmed as at the time of filing this report.

According to reports, emergency unit of the Oyo State Fire Service were still battling to put out the fire due to the heavy downpour in the area at the time of filing this report.

The emergency unit source told SaharaReporters that there were no casualty, promising to provide more updates on the incident later.

“Men of the fire service are currently at the scene of the incident fighting the inferno. There is no report of any casualty yet,” the emergency responder said on the phone.