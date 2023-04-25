Ini Edo’s International Passport, Video Recovered From Empress Njamah’s Ex-Lover

Some personal belongings of Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, have been recovered from Nicholas Jack Davis, the ex-lover of actress Empress Njamah.

Naija News earlier reported that the Liberian Police Chief, during a press conference on Monday, April 24, 2023, said the suspect is identified as Nicholas Jack Davis and not Josh Wade.

According to him, the 39-year-old suspect has been arrested several times and charged in court but he returns to the same crime after getting bail.

He noted that 20 Liberian women have forwarded complaints against the suspect who operated in Nigeria with the name Josh Wade and carried out a similar act against Empress Njamah.

The police chief also said the suspect dupes and robs his victims of their expensive properties and valuables, adding that other victims should forward their complaints against him.

A snippet making the rounds online captures Ini Edo and the notorious criminal in a conversation, however, the duo was not audible.

The video and Ini’s international passport were reportedly recovered from the suspect following his arrest by Liberian Police.

Ini Edo Opens Up On Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery

Meanwhile, Ini Edo has addressed speculation about undergoing cosmetic surgery, a trend popular among many Nigerian female celebrities.

Naija News reports that the thespian during an interview with Pulse got questioned about undergoing body enhancement popularly known as cosmetic surgery.

Edo said it is wrong to judge people who engage in the trend as everyone has the right to live the way they want.

The actress neither accepted nor debunked the speculation of cosmetic surgery but stated that people make their choices and live with the consequences, hence, it is not in anyone’s place to dictate how a woman should look, either fat or slim.

According to Ini, many people’s self-confidence begins to dwindle because of the constant negative thing that people say about them.