‘I Have Seen The Petition’ – Aondoakaa Makes Fresh Revelation On Petitions Against Tinubu By Atiku, Peter Obi

A former minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Michael Aondoakaa has revealed that both the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidates didn’t include issues of dual citizenship against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in their petitions against his electoral victory.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential elections in Nigeria.

However, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Labour Party and PDP respectively rejected the outcome of the election and challenged the results in court.

It has been widely reported that one of the grounds for their petition before the tribunal is the alleged dual citizenship of Tinubu.

However, Aondoakaa during an interview with Arise TV on Tuesday said he has seen the petition by both parties contesting the outcome of the polls and the dual citizenship allegation was not included.

He added that the dual citizenship allegation is more of an academic exercise and it’s too late for them to amend their appeals at this stage.

“I have seen the petition of the Labour Party and it was not an issue in the petition.

“I am also sure it is not an issue in the petition presented by former vice president Atiku Abubakar. The argument is more of an academic exercise. It is not a ground in the petition, and at this moment, you cannot amend the petition,” he said.