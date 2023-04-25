Hisbah Officials Forcefully Shave Off Youths’ Hair In Borno

Officials of the Islamic policr, popularly known as Hisbah, have forcefully shaved the hair of some youths in Borno State, saying their hairstyles are against community morals.

Naija News understands that the security outfit practising Shariah took to its Facebook page on Monday to share details of its operations during the just celebrated Eid Al-Fitr.

The Borno State deputy commandant of Hisbah, Mallam Abdulrahman Musa, noted on social media that the Islamic police is ready to stop the youths from displaying and bringing out new inappropriate behaviours in the state.

“Hisbah army in Borno state has conducted sa’ido and care of the youths #men and #women during Eid celebration.

“The army is determined to see how the youth are bringing out new inappropriate behaviours during the prayer ceremony.

“In view of the government’s order to go home to the zoo where she shaved many youths, most of them are underage children,” Musa noted.

About three months ago, an Islamic teacher in Kano State (name withheld) was investigated for allegedly sleeping and impregnating his students.

It was gathered that the cleric had been using his influence to sexually assault the teenagers in his care. The state Sharia police, popularly known as Hisbah Board, has since acted on the development after receiving a series of complaints about the erring cleric.

Naija News learnt that the school where the suspect teaches, which is located in the state’s metropolitan area, is owned by a late renowned cleric in the state.

Hisbah board disclosed in its report that the teacher is one of the sons of a late cleric and had earlier impregnated one of his students, who he was forced to marry.

During a chat with Freedom Radio, Hisbah board’s commandant, Sheikh Harun Ibn-Sina, said the suspect did not stop there but continued to deceive his students in the name of love and defiled many of them.

Preliminary investigation also revealed that the teacher had conspired with his wife, whom he impregnated before marrying, thereby using their marital home for the acts.

It added that after inviting the teacher, he revealed information proving the allegations against him, noting that further investigation had commenced. He pledged that they would reveal to the public whatever action they took against the suspect.

Also reacting to the development, an Islamic cleric in Kano, Sulaiman Abubakar Sulaiman, cautioned parents against allowing their children to stay longer after school hours and that they should always check their relationships with their teachers.

The cleric also urged students to avoid any teacher that proposed to be in love with them and report him to their parents and school authorities.

“This is the greatest betrayal; for a teacher to impregnate his students, not only in Islamic schools, even if it is in Western education schools. There is high respect and trust between students and their teachers, but these incidents have been happening these days,’‘ Sulaiman told Daily Trust.