Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Anambra

Some unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a Catholic priest at the famous Nnobi roundabout in Idemili South local government of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the cleric was driving a Lexus FX 300 with plate number Anambra GDD 882 PW at the route when he was ambushed by the assailants.

Vanguard reports that the yet-to-be-identified priest was heading towards Awka-Etiti, a neighbouring community when the hoodlums surrounded him and bundled him into their car.

“The victim had stopped his car at the Nnobi Junction to buy some fruits when his telephone rang. He was still answering the call and looking around for the caller when he was double-crossed by another car whose occupants were armed to the teeth.

“The assailants forcefully bundled him into their jeep, leaving his car steaming before driving off. The incident disrupted activities in the market as the hoodlums shot indiscriminately into the air,” an eyewitness told journalists.

He noted that there were no casualties in the incident, although he confirmed some people sustained minor injuries as they ran in different directions for safety.

The state command of the Nigeria Police Force is, however, yet to release an official statement on the incident as of reporting time.