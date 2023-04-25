FG Seals Iyorchia Ayu’s Property In Benue

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has reportedly sealed a property belonging to the embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, in Makurdi, Benue State.

It was gathered that Ayu’s property, sealed by the federal government agency, is located at Padre Pio Street, Judges Quarters (ext.).

According to Guardian, the property was shut for the owners’ failure to tender relevant documents relating to site plans on the property to the agency.

Giving reasons for the sealing of the property, a source told the publication, “It is an academic institution.”

However, Special Adviser to the PDP Chairman on Media and Publicity, Simon Imobo-Tswam, denied knowledge of the sealing of any of his principal’s properties by any agency.

He promised to find out and revert. Efforts to obtain clarification on the development from the NESREA coordinator in the state, Daniel Iormough, failed.

This is coming about a week after the Makurdi High Court presided by Justice Kpochi shifted the date for hearing the substantive suit seeking to remove Ayu from office as the National Chairman of the PDP till April 28, 2023.

Justice Kpochi also withdrew from the case and announced he would return the case file to the Chief Judge of Benue State to reassign to another judge as he is embarking on a national assignment at the elections petitions tribunal.

Naija News recalls the PDP executives suspended Ayu at his Igyorov ward, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, after they passed a vote of no confidence in him.

On March 27, 2023, based on an ex-parte motion instituted by a PDP member, Conrad Utaan, Justice Kpochi issued an interim order restraining Ayu from parading himself as the PDP national chairman pending the hearing and determination of the suit.