FG Might Evacuate Nigerians Stranded In Sudan On Wednesday Morning – Abike Dabiri

The Chairperson, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has announced that the Federal Government might begin to evacuate Nigerians trapped in the war-ravaged Sudan on Wednesday morning.

Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this while giving updates on her Twitter page on Tuesday.

The NIDCOM boss stated that National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has sorted all payments needed to finalize the evacuation, except for a few impediments in logistics.

She further disclosed that evacuating the nationals early in the morning is safer when it comes to war situations.

She tweeted, “They are still in Khartoum. @nemanigeria has sorted all payments etc but there are still a few logistical delays. They will likely proceed early morning. Safer to leave early morning. A war situation is not a normal situation. We are all anxiously waiting to receive them.”

Naija News reports that the unrest in Sudan began about ten days ago when the country’s army and paramilitary forces locked horns in a battle of supremacy which has claimed over 400 lives.

Both warring factions, the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have however agreed to a three-day ceasefire brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia, for foreign countries to move out their people.

Many countries including France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Cyprus, and Germany, among others have successfully evacuated their nationals from the northeastern country.