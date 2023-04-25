FC Barcelona Finally Secure Funds For Renovation Of Camp Nou

The Camp Nou stadium and its surroundings will undergo a massive renovation thanks to the funds FC Barcelona recently secured amidst rising debts.

FC Barcelona first made their plans to renovate the Camp Nou public in 2014, but since then, several issues have prevented even a small portion of the work from commencing.

But now that the season is almost over, it appears that the project will go on speedily, as Barca announced on Monday that 20 investors have contributed €1.45 billion for the project.

Before the renovation at the Camp Nou commence, Barca will complete their remaining league games of the season at the stadium. They are currently topping the league table with 11 points above second-placed Real Madrid.

After the 2022-2023 season, the Spanish giants are expected to temporarily move to Olympic Stadium in Montjuic ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

Reports in Spain claimed that FC Barcelona wants to come back to Camp Nou before the commencement of the 2024-2025 season.

While FC Barcelona announced that the “club assets were not used as a guarantee and a mortgage wasn’t taken out on the stadium”, the club confirmed that the funds raised for the renovation of the stadium will be repaid in installments of five, seven, nine, 20, and 24 years “with a flexible structure”.

A statement from the club added, “This operation once again confirms the club’s credibility regarding the Spotify Camp Nou project, the epicentre for Espai Barca”.

“The project is essential when it comes to keeping Barcelona at the forefront of world sport, and is one of the foundations for the club’s economic recovery and future viability.

“It is a tool to enable the continuation of the governance model, whereby the over 146,000 Club members are its owners.

“In the coming days, the club will hold a press conference regarding the details of the operation.”