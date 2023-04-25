Fani-Kayode, Shehu Sani React As Tinubu Returns To Nigeria

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the return of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the country.

Naija News reported that the former Governor of Lagos State arrived in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, on Monday evening after spending about one month in France.

The President-elect arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja on a private jet accompanied by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and son, Seyi at exactly 4.30 pm.

Tinubu was received at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport by the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as many other supporters.

Reacting to the development via his Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode thanked God for the safe return of the president-elect to the country.

He wrote: “Our President-elect has arrived home safely! Thanks be to God!”

Our President-elect has arrived home safely! Thanks be to God! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) April 24, 2023

Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Returns To Nigeria

In a related development, former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani also joined the list of Nigerians who reacted to the return of the Tinubu to the country ahead of his inauguration.

Taking to his verified Twitter account on Monday evening, Sani jokingly said Nigerians online should have asked Tinubu about a football club in France, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) instead of just looking for signs of Plaster of Paris.

He wrote: “The Asiwaju is back from Paris instead of asking him about PSG most of you guys online are just looking for signs of plaster of paris.”