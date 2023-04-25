Faleke Speaks On Tinubu Return From France After 34 Days

James Faleke, a close ally of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has said members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are excited about the return of their leader to the country.

Naija News reported that the former Governor of Lagos State, on Monday, returned to the country after spending 34 days in Paris, France.

Tinubu who was accompanied by his wife, Oluremi, and son, Seyi, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4.40 pm to a rousing welcome by APC leaders and scores of party loyalists.

Speaking with The Punch on Monday, Faleke said the huge crowd that received Tinubu at the airport shows that the majority of the party faithful were happy to see him.

The Secretary of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council said the former Lagos governor spent more of his time consulting with party stakeholders ahead of his inauguration.

Faleke added that Tinubu had time to think over all the issues that were raised during the campaign and all the issues that are germane to Nigerians for the survival of this country.

He said, “We are excited about his arrival. As you can see, everybody wanted to go to the airport to receive him. Why? Because there was a restriction at the presidential lounge. But those who had access to the place were at least happy to see him looking very refreshed and ready to actualize the ‘Renewed Hope’ campaign slogan.

“For me, I think that the president-elect had time to think over all the issues that we raised during the campaign and all the issues that are germane to Nigerians for the survival of this country.

“We give God the glory that he has come back to meet all of us. In between when he travelled and returned, we lost some people and we pray that God will accept their souls.

“Remember that Asiwaju said that he has yet to finish consulting with the people. You know that he’s a man of consultation. Before the primaries, he consulted. Before the election, he repeated the same thing and he is still willing to consult. You know, nobody can fault Asiwaju when it comes to consultation.

“He’s not going to start telling you that I am consulting Mr this and that. I’m sure while he was there resting, he was also making consultations on issues and things that are before him that he wants to execute. I think that we should just wait until after May 29 to see how this agenda will roll out.”