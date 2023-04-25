EPL: Arsenal Banking On Man City’s Weaknesses Ahead Of Wednesday’s Clash – Arteta

In the bid to have his side remain at the top of the English Premier League table, Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta, said on Tuesday that they are focused on exploiting Manchester City’s weakness ahead of their next match together.

Arsenal will be travelling down to the Etihad Stadium for a decisive match against Manchester City. A defeat for either side will likely dent their chances of winning the league title.

Speaking, however, on Tuesday ahead of the clash, Arteta said his coaching staff have been working to nullify Pep Guardiola’s side threats and weaknesses.

Naija News understands that Arsenal will go into tomorrow’s match five points clear of Man City, who still have two outstanding matches.

The Premier League champions have been in great form in recent weeks, led by Erling Haaland, whose run of 15 goals in seven games ended against Sheffield United.

Arteta, however, believed the Gunners can maintain their lead should they win tomorrow’s match against City.

“We are working on City’s threats and weaknesses.

“We know what they are. With them, it starts with the goalkeeper. We just have to focus on us.

“We know what they can do. They can do so many things that you have to be adaptable,” Arteta said during the club’s interview.