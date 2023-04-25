Election Tribunal: Shehu Sani Gives Advice Ahead Of Court Sessions

Former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has given his opinion ahead of the verdict of the Tribunal on the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

Recall that some presidential candidates approached the Election Tribunal after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the February 25th presidential election.

While Nigerians await the tribunal’s verdict, which they hope would fairly address their dissatisfactions about the outcome of the elections, Senator Sani advocated that the court sessions be transmitted live.

The former lawmaker in a tweet on Tuesday, said that live broadcast of the tribunal sessions would allow the masses to see how transparent the process is.

“Live broadcast of Election Tribunal Court session will avail the public the opportunity to transparently view the SANs on duty and how Daniel will come to Judgment,” Sani said.

Naija News reports that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) are all in court to challenge Tinubu’s victory at the poll.

Also, some governorship candidates who lost in the March 18 election are in court to seek redress.