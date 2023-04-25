El-Rufai Appoints 15 New Judges In Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sworn in fifteen (15) new judges in Kaduna State.

Naija News understands that the legal practitioners appointed to various state courts were sworn in today, April 25, 2023.

They include seven State High Court Judges, five (Khadis) Sharia Court of Appeal Judges, and three Customary Court of Appeal Judges.

The seven High Court Judges are: Bashir Shitu Yusuf, Yakubu Badamasi, Abdullahi Isyaka, Joyce Asabe Aka’ahs, Nana Fatima Muhammad, Ambi John Aku, Buhari Mohammed Balarabe.

The three Judges for the Sharia Court of Appeal are; Aminu Ahmad Jumare, Nuhu Mahmud, Murtala Nasir, Abdulrahman Ibrahim, Suraj Mahadi Mohammad

The Customary Court of Appeal Judges include; Dorothy Sim Inwulale, Dorcas Thabita Antung, and Yusuf Yakubu.

Meanwhile, a fresh petition has been filed before the Court of Appeal, seeking to stop the May 29 inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had weeks ago declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the February 25th presidential election winner.

Tinubu is billed to be sworn in on May 29, 2023.

However, a suit marked CA/CV/259/2023 has been instituted by a Presidential candidate in the 2019 Presidential election and constitutional lawyer, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru, and his political party, Hope Democratic Party (HDP), asking the Court of Appeal in Abuja to halt the anticipated swearing-in event.

Owuru and his party are seeking the court’s order to prohibit President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and INEC, from inaugurating the 2023 President-elect on May 29.

The politician who participated in the 2019 presidential poll on the platform HDP wants Buhari, the AGF, and the INEC to stop taking any further steps on the 2023 presidential election that produced Tinubu as the winner.

Owuru, who claimed to be adjudged constitutional winner of the 2019 presidential election, predicated his grouse against the inauguration of Tinubu or anybody else as successor to Buhari on the ground that he is the constitutionally adjudged winner of the 2019 election and has not spent his tenure as required by law.

He also insisted that President Buhari has been usurping his tenure of office since 2019 because the Supreme Court has not determined his petition filed in 2019 in which he challenged the purported declaration of Buhari as the election winner.