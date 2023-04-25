APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu Visits Tinubu (Video)

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu on Tuesday visited the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

The visit follows Tinubu’s return to Nigeria on Monday after about one month of vacation in France after the rigours of the 2023 campaigns and elections.

The two leaders were seen exchanging pleasantries as the APC chairman prepared to take his leave with Tinubu appreciating his party’s leader for the visit.

Also seen in the frame were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, lawmaker James Faleke, Jibrin Barau, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Bamidele Opeyemi, and other party stalwarts.

See the video.

I Am Strong And Healthy

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has dispelled rumours that he was sick and had to travel to France to seek medical treatment.

Naija News reports that the long absence of the former Governor of Lagos State had led to rumors about his health.

Speaking with reporters shortly after returning to the country on Monday, Tinubu asked his supporters and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ignore rumours of his health.

The former governor asserted that having rested well and refreshed, he was prepared for the task before him ahead of his inauguration on May 29, 2023. He also expressed happiness to be back home to face the task of governance.