10th NASS Leadership: Kalu Backs APC Zoning Of Positions

The spokesman for the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has supported the call for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the principal offices in the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that some aspirants for the Speaker positions have said they would allow the APC to decide the zoning of the leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.

The aspirants, who stressed the supremacy of the APC in the matter, called for fairness and equity in the distribution of offices and positions.

In a chat with The Punch, Kalu, a Speakership aspirant from Abia State, said he is supporting zoning as long as it is done without diversity and insensitivity but with all national inclusion elements well factored in.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Publicity stated that the zoning of the positions should be done to inspire and stimulate national loyalty, cohesion, and non-coerced patriotism.

He said, “The party gave us a platform to become who we are today or will become after the inauguration of the House. They stood by us during the primaries because they wanted to work with us as a team for nation-building.’’

The speakership aspirants include the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase; Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa; Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi; Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Aliyu Betara; Chairman of the House Committee on Science Research Institutes, Olaide Akinremi.

Others are the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu; and Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Land Transport, Tajudeen Abbas; Chairman of the House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Abdulraheem Olawuyi; Chairman of the House Committee on Water Resources, Sada Soli; Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Makki Yalleman; and former Chairman, House Committee on Intelligence and Internal Security, Sani Jaji.