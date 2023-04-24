Why Nollywood Has Failed To Attain Its Full Potentials – Bob-Manuel Udokwu

Veteran Nigerian actor, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, has expressed displeasure over the influx of ‘half-baked practitioners’ into the movie Industry.

Naija News reports that Bob-Manuel, during an Instagram live session, said the recent trend is the major reason Nollywood hasn’t been able to attain its full potential.

The thespian lamented the invasion of amateur actors and directors who are now playing the principal roles in Nollywood.

He added that real professionals should step forward and take back the movie industry.

He said, “Nollywood ought to be greater than what it is at the moment. Unfortunately, the true potential of the industry is not being realized. A lot of unprofessional activities are going on.

“Many half-baked practitioners have invaded the industry. The real professionals should step forward and take back Nollywood.”

How My Dad Made Me Go Back To University

In other news, Davido has opened up on how his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke made him go back to school.

According to the singer who graduated with a second-class upper degree from the Music Department of Babcock University, his father had ‘bribed’ him to complete his degree program.

The phenomenal singer made this known while featuring on the latest episode of the +44 Amazon Music podcast, where he disclosed that he was forced to go back to the university after initially quitting to focus on his music career.

He revealed that his dad entered a deal with him that if he attended lectures from Mondays to Fridays, he would build him a world-class studio and provide him funds to shoot music videos on weekends.