‘Why Chelsea Stopped Chasing Victor Osimhen’

Chelsea have reportedly given up on their attempt to sign Napoli and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen this summer even though he has been on their wishlist all season long.

Due to Osimhen’s performance so far this season, the 24-year-old Nigerian forward has attracted the attention of some top European clubs who are queuing for his signature ahead of next summer.

Note that the Nigeria international is currently the highest goalscorer in the Italian Serie A with 21 goals in 25 league games. He is also the country’s top scorer in all competitions with 26 goals in 32 games.

Osimhen’s performance this season is about to help Napoli win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years as they are currently topping second-placed Lazio with 17 points.

For the first time in the Club’s history, Napoli got to the quarter-finals stage of the Champions League and lost the first leg of the round to AC Milan in the absence of Victor Osimhen who was nursing an injury then. Milan eventually knocked them out 2-1 on aggregate.

Based on his influence on the Italian team, the fact that his contract with the club will expire in 2025, and the intention he has attracted across the world, Napoli have slammed a whopping £150 million price tag on him.

Due to that, Chelsea that have spent around £600 million in signing new players in just two transfer windows decided to drop out of the race to sign him.

The West London club took this decision according to Daily Mail because the club is trying to avoid breaching UEFA and English FA Financial Fair Play Rules.

Also, Chelsea’s large squad is said to be a problem at the Premier League club, hence, the club intend to use this summer to offload at least eleven of the players. This will free up the dressing room, and the wage bill and help the club’s potential manager to manage the club more effectively.

If Victor Osimhen does not leave Napoli for his other suitors which include Manchester United this summer, Chelsea intend to bid for him in the summer of 2024. By then, the Premier League club is expected to have drastically reduced the club’s squad size and wage bill.