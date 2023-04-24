University Lecturer Dies In His Sleep

The death has been reported of a lecturer with the Kwara State University (KWASU), Dr. Ajeigbe Issa who died in his sleep at his residence in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The University don who died on Monday morning was until his death the Head of the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education and Acting Director of Sports at the institution.

His death was confirmed in a statement on Monday, by the Registrar of KWASU, Dr. Kikelomo Sallee.

The statement added that the Islamic funeral prayer for the deceased lecturer would hold today and Naija News gathered at the time of filing this report tht the funeral was already underway in Budo-Egba, Asa LGA, Kwara State.

Sallee said, “With a heavy heart, we announce the death of the Head of the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education and Ag. Director of Sports of the Kwara State University, Dr. Ajeigbe Issa Yaqub.

“Dr. Ajeigbe died in his sleep.

“Janaza is at 10:00 am today April 24, 2023, in Budo-Egba, in the Asa LGA of Kwara State.

“As the University mourns this loss of a committed member of staff, we pray Allah forgives all his shortcomings and admits him into Jannat ul Firdaus.

“May Allah also console his family, friends and the University Community.”