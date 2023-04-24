Under-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles Coach Not Scared Of “Group Of Death”

The Flying Eagles’ head coach, Ladan Bosso, has stressed that his team must give everything it has after being drawn in the “Group of Death” for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Nigeria will compete against five-time champions Brazil, top European nation Italy, and the Dominican Republic in the World Cup’s opening round in May 2023.

On May 21 in Mendoza, Argentina, the Flying Eagles will face off against the Dominican Republic, with Italy following two days later in the same city. On May 27, they will play Brazil in La Plata for their final group game.

“Yes, many people have described our group as tough, but I believe that will get us to be at our best right from the onset,” Bosso told SCORENigeria.

“The World Cup was never going to be easy, but now it also means we cannot afford to be relaxed or complacent, we have to come with everything right from our first match.

“The reward for all our efforts will be a qualification to the knockout rounds of the tournament.”

Bosso claimed he has already started assembling a thorough dossier on the Flying Eagles’ direct World Cup adversaries, which would help him devise a strategy for playing them.

The Flying Eagles’ training camp in Abuja officially began this week with the majority of the team that just represented Nigeria in the U-20 AFCON in Egypt.

Ahead of the U-20 World Cup in Argentina next month, it was gathered that several foreign-based professionals are anticipated to arrive at the Flying Eagles training camp this week. One of these professionals is highly regarded teenager Victor Eletu of AC Milan.

Eletu, 18, is a ball-playing defensive midfielder, who featured for Milan U-19s in Friday’s UEFA Youth Champions League semi-final against Hadjuk Split of Croatia. The left-footed ace has already featured for the Milan first team.