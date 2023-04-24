Two Chibok Girls Escape From Sambisa Forest

Two of the Chibok secondary school girls abducted by terrorists have escaped from their abductors in the Sambisa Forest after nine years in captivity, Naija News understands.

The escaped girls were identified as Hauwa Mutah and Esther Markus.

According to a security source quoted by Daily Trust, the girls escaped from Sambisa forest, on Sunday, as a result of intense military operations.

“One is from Chibok and the other one from Dzilang village,” the source said.

With the two fresh escapees, the number of Chibok schoolgirls remaining in captivity has reduced to 96.

It would be recalled that on April 14, 2014, several girls were whisked away from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State by the deadly Boko Haram terrorist group.

Last week, the head of the Intelligence Unit of the Joint Military Task Force, Operation Hadinkai, Colonel Obinna Ezuipke, gave the number of the remaining Chibok girls in captivity as 98.

Ezuipke said, “Out of the 276 abducted Chibok girls, 57 girls escaped in 2014 while 107 girls were released in 2018. Three girls were recovered in 2019, two in 2021 and 9 were rescued in 2022, bringing the total of 178 girls out of captivity and 98 remaining in Boko Haram captivity.”