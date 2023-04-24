Tinubu Becomes Ultimate Decider As Betara, Wase, Jaji In Three-horse Race For Speaker

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to ultimately decide the zone to produce leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly as indications emerged that the race for the speakership of the 10th House of Representatives is now a three-horse race.

Naija News reports that Tinubu is expected back in the country today after spending over a month in France after the gubernatorial election.

According to reports, lawmakers-elect are queuing behind the trio of the incumbent chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Aliyu Betara; incumbent deputy speaker, Ahmed Wase, and former chairman, House Committee on Intelligence, Aminu Sani Jaji, for the 10th Assembly Speakership.

Lawmakers reportedly in the race include Abdulraheem Olawuyi, who represents Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency in Kwara State; lawmaker representing Mallammadori/Kaugama Federal Constituency in Jigawa State and Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Abubakar Yalleman; embattled House Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa; Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi; and, Chairman, House Committee on Science Research Institutes, Olaide Akinremi.

Others are House Deputy Majority Leader Peter Akpatason; chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu; Chairman, House Committee on Land Transport, Tajudeen Abbas; and the lawmaker representing Onuimo and Okigwe federal constituency of Imo State, Miriam Onuoha.

A source in the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat told Vanguard that while no formal zoning template had been adopted for the House speakership, some persons within the party are making a strong case for Betara, who is from the Northeast.

The source said: “No formal position has been taken, but discussions are intensely ongoing. So many things will happen after Ramadan and when the President-elect returns to Nigeria.

“However, there is a North West governor and one or two of his colleagues whose elements in the party hierarchy want the speakership zoned to the region, and this is why they have been the most virulent in insisting that in the Senate, those from the North West must not be allowed to contest. They do not want that to jeopardize their chances in the House.

“They contend that having first pushed for power shift, the North East was considered for the office of vice president to the detriment of the North West, and hence, they are now pushing that the speakership be given to the Northwest. But, from my standpoint, I can tell you that discussions are focused mainly on Betara, Wase, and Jaji.

“The argument against Betara is that he is from the same zone as the Vice President-elect, but some of us are saying that in the current dispensation, Speaker Gbajabiamila is also from the same zone as the incumbent Vice President. If it was right in 2019, it cannot suddenly be wrong in 2023.

“By far one of the most ranking members of the House, Betara currently chairs the House Committee on Appropriations. That committee has the highest membership. He has about 150 committee members, whereas the highest is usually 35, and he takes care of all of them.

“One of the greatest challenges posed to Wase is by Gagdi, who is also from the same Plateau State. Gagdi would definitely split the votes with Wase in Plateau and, perhaps, Benue or Nasarawa states. This is one reason we are not keen on zoning it to the North Central, except one of them steps down.

“However, since Tinubu is expected back soon in the country, he will be the ultimate decider, even though in consultations with the party hierarchy.”