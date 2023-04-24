Reason For Davido And Cubana ChiefPriest’s Friendship Breakup Emerges

It is no longer news that Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his best friend Cubana chiefPriest have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Naija News earlier reported that Davido and Cubana ChiefPriest often refer to each other as besties and it is surprising to see that the latter didn’t promote the singer’s Lagos concert on his Instagram page, which is unlike him.

The Lagos Socialite also ‘shunned’ Davido’s concert as he took to his Instagram story on Sunday night, to share videos of himself at another party while the ‘Timeless’ concert was ongoing.

Davido also failed to celebrate Cubana Chief Priest on his birthday, earlier this month, on his social media pages or Instagram story.

According to Nigerian celebrity journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus, Davido, and the celebrity barman are presently not on talking terms over alleged disrespect and a statement made regarding the late Ifeanyi Adeleke.

According to the sources, Cubana ChiefPriest made a very careless, and insensitive statement which made Chioma and Davido shed painful tears.

The source also said ChiefPriest’s statement was too insensitive for the public domain and does want the couple to cry any further.

Stella added that Cubana Chiefpriest made the statement in presence of Chioma and she also chided him for what he said.

She said: “Please note that I cannot repeat what was said because it is too sensitive and i don’t want them to cry more.”