Plateau United Players Get N100,000 Each After Beating Nasarawa United

The players of Plateau United Football Club won a two million naira bonus after they defeated Nasarawa United 1-0 on Sunday.

On Match Day 15 of 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League, Plateau United defeated their visitors at the New Zaria Road Stadium in Jos to move to the 4th spot with 24 points in 15 games in NPFL Group A.

The 20 Plateau United players that took part in the match earned N100,000 each from the two million naira bonus.

The club’s general manager, Pius Henwan, promised to pay the players the said amount if they beat Nasarawa United ahead of the game. He swiftly redeemed his promise after the game.

Nenrot Silas of Plateau United scored the game’s only goal in the 13th minute. After the lone goal, the visitors applied substantial pressure on the hosts, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Fidelis Ilechukwu, Plateau United’s technical advisor, claimed in a post-game interview that Nasarawa United played better than his team.

“They operated like a wounded lion, but we made sure we tamed them”, the coach said.

“Our game plan was to score and when we got the goal, we defended our lead with everything in us.

“We are happy that we got the three points, which is the most important thing in football.

“With this result, we are positive about playing in the NPFL Top Six.

“Our next game is against Kwara United, which is difficult, but Enyimba International’s 1-1 draw today with visiting Remo Stars has given us more hope of progression.”