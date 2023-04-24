Plateau Assembly Saga: Police Uncover Plot To Break Into Complex 

The Plateau State Police Command has allegedly uncovered plots by suspected hoodlums to break into the Plateau State House of Assembly, which has been locked earlier this month.

This is as the command claims that those behind the plot wants to break into the assembly complex with the intention of causing a break down of law and order.

Naija News learnt that that the Plateau State Police Command, in a statement signed by the Spokesman of Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, has issued a stern warning to those behind such plot to desist from the act or face the appropriate punishment if caught.

Recall that the State Police Command recently sealed the Assembly complex over a tussle between the reinstated speaker, Hon. Nuhu Abok, and the sitting speaker, Yakubu Sanda.

Abok, who was reinstated by the Plateau State High Court, had convened a sitting of the House, while the sitting speaker and other lawmakers loyal to him also claimed to have the legal right to do the same, having appealed the judgment and obtained a stay of execution.

According to the command, it has credible intelligence from reliable sources that some enemies of the state, who do not want peace to remain permanent in the state, are planning to forcefully invade the Plateau State House of Assembly Complex to cause damage to lives and properties.

The statement partly reads “ 1.Having received this information, the Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Bartholomew N. Onyeka, psc(+), who is the head of internal security and a strong peace advocate in the state, has enhanced security around the State House of Assembly Complex as a proactive measure to prevent such a villainous plan.

“2.The command therefore warned anyone with such an intention to foment trouble around the State House of Assembly or any part of the state to desist from such activities or be ready to face the full wrath of the law when apprehended.

“3. The State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew N. Onyeka, urged the peace-loving residents of Plateau State to continue to give useful and timely information to the command to enable the police to respond quickly to distress calls from the public.”

He also admonished parents and guardians to caution their wards and children not to be used by selfish persons as tools for perpetrating evil capable of distorting the peace currently enjoyed in the state.