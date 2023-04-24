Peter Obi, Others Attend Late Anumudu’s Service Of Songs [Photos]

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Sunday, attended the service of songs for the late Chief Humphrey Anumudu, a leading gubernatorial aspirant of the party in Imo State, who died last month.

Recall that Anumudu died in his house in Lagos on Friday, March 24, 2023, after he had returned from the party’s meeting at the Labour Party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Taking to his official Twitter page, Obi said he attended the ceremony held at the All Souls Church in Lekki along with many party members and the OBIdient Family faithful.

He commiserated with the wife of the deceased, Mrs Ngozi Anumudu, the children, and the entire Anumudu family, stating the LP aspirant’s sudden death was a huge loss to the party, the OBIdient Family, and the people of Imo State.

He wrote: “Yesterday, along with many Labour Party and the OBIdient Family faithful, I attended the service of songs at the All Souls Church, Lekki for Late Chief Humphrey Anumudu, a leading LP gubernatorial aspirant in Imo State, who died suddenly on the 24th of March 2023.

“In mourning Chief Anumudu, I commiserate with his wife, Mrs Ngozi Anumudu, the children, and the entire Anumudu family. His sudden death was a huge loss to the Labour Party, the OBIdient Family, and the people of Imo State.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anumudus, and I pray to God to grant them all the fortitude to bear this huge loss and to also grant eternal repose to the deceased.”