Onanuga Reacts To How Tinubu Was Welcomed At Abuja Airport

Bayo Onanuga, the media aide to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has reacted to the return of the former Governor of Lagos State to Nigeria on Monday.

Naija News earlier reported that Tinubu arrived in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, on Monday evening after spending about one month in France.

Tinubu was received at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport by the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as many other supporters.

The supporters were heard shouting ‘Jagaban’ and saying ‘On your mandate we shall stand’ even as they struggled to get a picture of the President-elect.

Reacting to how Tinubu was received at the airport via his Twitter account, Onanuga shared videos of the supporters that trooped out to welcome the President-elect.

He wrote: “The big joyous crowd for the President-elect Bola Tinubu at the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja on Monday.”