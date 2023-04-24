No Serious Leader Will Go And Rest In Nigeria – Peter Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Monday noted he has no reason to rest after the 2023 presidential campaigns and the election.

He further said those who want to rest can go and rest, but for him, he has assignments to carry out.

Obi stated this after visiting the Muslim community in Awka Central Mosque to celebrate the Eid-El Fitri with them.

He further stated that no serious leader in the country will go and rest.

He said: “People who want to rest can go and rest. Me, I am not resting because I have to be visiting schools and hospitals and be interacting with people.

“No serious leader will go and rest in Nigeria. We will continue to visit as many people as we can, and also support them in the best way we can.”

The presidential candidate while addressing the Muslim community noted that his visit has nothing to do with politics because the campaigns had ended.

He noted that politics should not divide Nigerians, despite the differences in religion.

Obi added: “I am a Christian and you are Muslims, but we are all Nigerians. Politics can also not divide us. I have never seen any road that is built and is only for Muslims to drive on or seen any market where only Christians buy bread cheaper than Muslims. If you know such a market, please tell me, let me go and buy.

“If you go to Dubai, the land on which one of the biggest churches is built was donated by the ruler of Dubai who is a Moslem. In England too, a mosque was donated by the Queen, who is the head of the Church of England.

“We are one and we are created by the same God. We should therefore not allow religion or politics to divide us. Nigeria will continue to be one irrespective of political affiliation.

“When I told people that I will start fighting poverty from the North, some people said that the North is not poorer than the South and that since I’m from the South, I should start here. But the truth is that I know that the vast land which we would use to solve the problem of poverty in Nigeria is in the north.

“We’re committed to a better Nigeria. What our people want are the good things of life because all of us are suffering the problems of Nigeria.”

Obi appreciated the people for supporting the LP in the last election.

He donated cartons of noodles, bags of rice and soft drinks to the community and promised to help them in the rebuilding of the Central mosque, which is undergoing a facelift.