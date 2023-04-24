Napoli Coach Cautions Club’s Fans And Players Ahead Of First Scudetto In 33 Years

Even though Napoli are topping second-placed Lazio with 17 points on the Italian Serie A table, the club’s coach Luciano Spalletti feels it is still too early for his team to start celebrating.

After the thrilling 1-0 victory at Juventus during the weekend, Napoli need at least one more victory to win their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Last weekend, Napoli overcame their disappointment of being eliminated from the Champions League by AC Milan with a stunning victory over Juventus thanks to a goal from Giacomo Raspadori

The win gave the Naples-based club 78 points in 31 games, with just 7 games remaining for them to be declared champions of the Italian Serie A for the first time since 1990.

However, that declaration might come early if Napoli beat their local rival Salernitana on Saturday and Inter Milan defeat Lazio at home on Sunday.

“We need to wait before we pop any bottles, and hearts because we still have a little way to go,” Coach Spalletti told DAZN.

“They played really well and it wasn’t easy to do that so soon after being knocked out of the Champions League. I don’t think we could have done any more tonight.”

Barring a nightmare collapse in the final seven games of the season, Napoli will win the league this season, the crowning glory of Spalletti’s career which has been a long road from lower league football as a player to the summit of the Italian game.

The Scudetto would be his first league title since the two he won in Russia with Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2010 and 2012 and his first trophy in a major league since an Italian Cup win with Roma in 2008.