Muslims Reveal How Obi Built Mosque, Sent Members To Mecca

The Secretary of the Muslim community in Anambra State, Mahmoud Imam on Sunday revealed how the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi built a mosque for Muslims.

According to Imam, Obi at a time also sent not less than one hundred and fifty people to Mecca for pilgrimage.

Imam while speaking at the Central Mosque, Onitsha, Anambra State, on Sunday noted that Obi has remained supportive of the Muslim community from his days as the Governor of Anambra State.

He distanced the former governor from the claims that he dislikes Northerners, adding that they were not pleased with the religious and ethnic colouration being given to Obi and his quest for New Nigeria.

Imam while speaking at the Mosque said, “We follow the news, and we are not pleased with the many negative stories people tell about Obi’s relationship with the North. We here are not only close to Obi, but we have remained the consistent beneficiaries of his benevolence. So we can say, authoritatively, that the stories making the rounds online, that Peter Obi does not care for Northerners, are false.

“When our mosque was burnt down, he quickly rebuilt it for us and made it even better. During the crisis that erupted in the State in 2006, Obi ensured that no Hausa man was hurt. He gave us maximum security in the barracks. Throughout his 8 years as a Governor, he would invite us to the government house every year during the Sallah celebration, eat and celebrate with us. This time around, he decided to visit and celebrate with us in the mosque.

“Many of our people here, not less than 150 were sponsored by Peter Obi to Mecca for pilgrimage, over the years. We equally watched his movements during the campaign, how he toured the Northern part of Nigeria and visited places no one expected. We are happy with our relationship with him and with the North. He is a true Nigerian.”