Mr Macaroni Recounts First Meeting With Davido, Says Timeless Concert Was Like A Movie

Award-winning skit maker cum activist, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has recounted his first meeting with Nigerian singer, Davido.

The skit maker via his Instagram revealed that he met Davido for the first time in 2020 and immediately narrated to the singer how his dad, Deji Adeleke was their first Elder in SDA Magodo.

He added that he also disclosed how the singer’s father bought him his first ever laptop which he used in school and how he showed care and love.

Mr Macaroni disclosed that he wasn’t prepared for Davido’s response as the singer invited him into his house.

Speaking on Timeless concert, Mr Macaroni described the concert as a movie.

He said,“Omo!!! Yesterday was a Movie!!!! A Timeless Experience to cherish Forever!!!! First day I met Davido sometime in 2020, I told him how his dad Dr. Deji Adeleke was our First Elder in SDA Magodo then….and how his dad bought me my first ever laptop which I used in school. I was always calling him from school to send me money and he never said No neither did he block my Number. That Day, Davido said, “Make we dey go my house”. So if you saw me jumping anyhow yesterday, na the joy and happiness cause am. Beyond Davido’s gracious heart, his music lifts my soul!!!

@torec call me a million times and I will answer!!! Queen of the @kie_kie Thank you for always making it easy!!!!”.