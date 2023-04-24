List Of APC Stalwarts Who Welcomed Tinubu To Nigeria

Some members and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, welcomed the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, back to the country.

Naija News earlier reported that Tinubu arrived in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, on Monday evening after spending about one month in France.

The President-elect arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in a private jet at exactly 4.30 pm, accompanied by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and son, Seyi.

Decked in a flowing blue agbada, Tinubu arrived to the waiting hands of a tumultuous crowd of party leaders, members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), Governors, National Assembly members, and well-wishers.

After a brief airport ceremony, the President-elect and his wife left in a carnival-like motorcade of over 100 cars and over 50 buses of party supporters.

Among those at the airport to receive him were Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila led members of the National Assembly to the VIP lounge of the airport.

Members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) led by the party’s acting National Chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari, include the Deputy National Chairman (South), Barrister Emma Enekwu, and National Women Leader, Betta Edu.

Also at the airport to receive the former Lagos Governor were members of the dissolved APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) led by its Director-General and the governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, Deputy Director-General (operations), Comrade Adams Oshiomole, the Secretary of the council, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, and the Director of the defunct Diaspora Directorate of the PCC, Prince Ade Omole.

Other members of the National Assembly include Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State, former Borno Governor Ali Modu Sheriff, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, Senator Barau Jibril, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Senator Sabi Abdullahi and Senator Adele

Others were former APC governorship aspirants in Ondo state, Chief Olusola Oke, former PCC member, Dr. Ene Ogbole, Hon. Babajimi Benson, and the former Director of Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga.

Top party officials at the airport including a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, former Minister, Godswill Orubebe, and Chief Magnus Abe.

Popular actor Zack Orji led members of Nollywood to welcome the President-elect back from vacation.