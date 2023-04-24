Lagos, Ogun, Kano Leads As Number Of Active Subscribers Hit 222.57 Million 

Lagos, Ogun and Kano States are currently leading in the number of active voice subscribers in the country.

This is as the total number of telecom active voice subscribers hits 222,571,568 by the end of 2022.

Naija News understands that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in a document titled ‘Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet per State, Porting,” revealed that the number of telecom active voice subscribers increased from 195,463,898 in fourth quarter (Q4 2021) to 222,571,568 in Q4 2022.

The document that was released at the weekend indicated that there was a growth rate of 13.87% within the year under review.

It disclosed that Lagos state had the highest number of active internet subscribers in Q4 2022 with 18,702,394, followed by Ogun with 9,206,614 and Kano with 8,470,131

Similarly, the three states also had the highest in it’s analysis of active voice subscribers in Q4 2022. While Lagos led with 26,460,867, Ogun followed with 12,994,352 and Kano with 12,373,201.

However, the NBS document as well showed that Bayelsa State recorded the least number of active voice subscribers with 1,571,692, followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti States with 1,920,996 and 2,001,846 respectively.

The NBS document also stated that in the same period last year, the number grew by 4.89%.

It said: “The total number of active voice subscribers in Q4 2022 was 222,571,568 from the 195,463,898 reported in Q4 2021, indicating a growth rate of 13.87 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, this grew by 4.89 %.”

While the total number of active internet subscribers for the period under review stood at 154,847,901 from 141,971,560 reported in Q4 2021, showing an increase of 9.07%, the report for quarterly indicates that it grew by 1.35%.