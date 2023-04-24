‘Labour Party Dubiously Telling Supporters There Is Still Hope For Them’ – Joe Igbokwe

The Special Adviser to Lagos state governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, has mocked the Labour Party (LP) for encouraging its supporters to keep hope alive as its Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, works towards reclaiming his ‘stolen mandate’.

Naija News recalls that Peter Obi, who came third in the February 25 presidential election is challenging the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the discrepancies that marred the poll.

Amidst the propaganda and crisis, the former governor of Anambra State and his party have been enmeshed in recent times, Peter Obi has consistently urged its members to keep their hopes alive.

In a post via his Facebook page on Monday, April 24, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain alleged that LP is dubiously deceiving its supporters.

Igbokwe said he has never seen such deception before adding that LP supporters would get an understanding by force.

He wrote: “Labour Party is still dubiously telling their supporters that there is still hope for them abi? I have seen deception before but this one has no part 2. We will get an understanding by force”

Igbos Will Remain Children Of Anger

Meanwhile, Joe Igbokwe has ruled out the possibility of Igbo presidency over failure to play politics.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said the president-elect, Bola Tinubu will remain Nigeria’s president until 2031 and hand over power to a northerner who will rule the country till 2039.

Igbokwe made this known while replying to a comment on his Facebook post after urging the Igbos to support the Lagos State incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the gubernatorial election.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to Sanwo-Olu in the Facebook post justified why Igbos residing in Lagos should support the re-election of the governor who is seeking his second term.

According to him, Tinubu had supported prominent Igbo businessmen in Lagos, stating that voting for Sanwo-Olu would be payback for Tinubu’s gesture over the years.