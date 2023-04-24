Keyamo Mocks Peter Obi Over Comment On Nigeria’s Unity

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has mocked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, over his comment on the unity of the country.

Naija News reports that Obi had earlier accused desperate politicians of using politics to sow seeds of discord among Nigerians.

The former governor of Anambra State made the accusation in Onitsha when he celebrated with the Muslim community as they marked the Sallah holiday on Sunday.

He said some desperate politicians who want to reap from where they did not sow would try to divide the citizens along tribal and religious lines.

Obi said he has never discriminated against anyone on basis of religion and tribe, adding that there is no need to hate anyone based on where they come from or their belief.

The LP flagbearer, however, asked Nigerians not to allow themselves to be divided, stressing that Nigerians are one.

Reacting to the development via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Keyamo described Obi as the Chief Promoter of discord.

The minister insinuated that the former Anambra governor used religion to divide Nigerians during the electioneering campaign.

He wrote: “The Chief Promoter of discord talking: ‘The Church, wake up and take back your country!’ 😳😳”