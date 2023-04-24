Joe Igbokwe Reacts To Exclusion Of Igbos In Tinubu’s Transition Committee

Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Drainages, Joe Igbokwe, has reacted to the exclusion of Igbos in the transition committee of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reported that Tinubu had recently forwarded a 13-man list, in addition to the earlier transition committee lists sent to the outgoing Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, with the exclusion of the Southeast.

Reacting to this, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, in a post via Facebook, questioned the authenticity of the news.

Joe Igbokwe, who seemed to be in denial of the news, said he prays that the report turns out to be false.

He said: “Please let someone help me to investigate this: can it b true that Asiwaju Transition Committee was formed without any single Igbo on the list? I d not want to believe it is true. May it not be true”

How Southeast Can Produce President

Meanwhile, Joe Igbokwe has revealed how a Southeastern can emerge president.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, in a post via his Facebook page, opined that the Igbos are not truly interested in the movement for the actualization of Biafra as a sovereign state but are unhappy with how the country treats the geo-political zone.

Speaking on the massive support the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, received during the election, Igbokwe said the Southeast people are more interested in Nigeria than Biafra.

Giving a solution on how the Igbo president can emerge, Igbokwe called on Southeasterners to start the process of building bridges of friendship and building trust with other Nigerians, dialogue on national unity, issues of equity, justice, fair play, and the healing process will then commence.