IPOB: Eze-Igbo Was Simply Joking Like MC Oluomo – Ohanaeze Sends Message To Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo socio-political organization has called for the release of the Eze Igbo of Ajao Estate, Fredrick Nwajagu.

The apex Igbo group stated that Nwajagu was joking like the former Lagos State National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, and had no intention of inviting the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to the state.

The group, therefore, urged the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to facilitate Nwajagu’s release.

Naija News recalls that Nwajagu was arrested after the 2023 governorship election because he stated that he would invite IPOB to Lagos State following the attacks on Igbo-populated markets in the state.

Weeks after his arrest Eze-Igbo is still in custody despite several pleas.

Speaking to Daily Post, the Secretary-general of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro said, “The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is still worried that a traditional ruler, Nze-Igbo, in Lagos State, who was only cracking jokes, has not been released.

“He has told us through his emissary that he was only cracking a joke, and we want to tell the governor of Lagos State and the President-elect that Igbos are begging on behalf of Eze-Igbo that they should facilitate his release because he was only cracking a joke like MC Oluomo.

“Igbos were asked to support Sanwo-Olu after much consultations with Umahi, Ikpeazu, and Wike, who said it’s in Igbos’ interest to support Sanwo-Olu, so in the light of the foregoing, Sanwo-Olu should start the national healing process by facilitating Nze-Igbo’s release who has been abandoned in detention and has confirmed that he just cracked a joke.

“IPOB does not exist in the Southwest; they are only in the Southeast. There is no way IPOB will go to the Southwest to cause havoc. If the police can forgive MC Oluomo because what he said was a joke, then they should release Eze-Igbo because it’s a joke, he should not remain in detention till May. We are pleading for Asiwaju and Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the spirit of national reconciliation that the traditional ruler should be released.”