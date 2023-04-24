Iheanacho Believes Struggling Leicester Will Survive Relegation

Nigerian forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has insisted that his struggling Premier League club, Leicester City will survive relegation this season.

Leicester City defeated Wolves 2-1 at the King Power Stadium last weekend to maintain their slim hopes of avoiding relegation. They are currently occupying the 17th spot with 28 points. They are expected to build on their hopes of surviving relegation by beating Leeds United on Tuesday.

According to Iheanacho, Leicester, and their supporters will hopefully draw encouragement from Saturday’s victory over Wolves as they continue their fight to remain in the English Premier League.

The team’s last ten games have ended in nine defeats and one draw, which has been a terrible stretch for both the players and the fans.

Leicester overcame Wolves on Saturday courtesy of an equalizer from Iheanacho before Timothy Castagne’s calm finish in the 75th minute helped the former Premier League champions escape the danger zone and earn their first win since February.

After the rare win, the Nigeria international declared in an interview with LCFC TV that the victory had given everyone connected to the team something to hope for.

“I think it’s mixed feelings because obviously we haven’t won in a long time and I think this gives the fans hope, the football club hope and it gives everyone hope to keep supporting, us because so many people had doubted our qualities, our togetherness and our football, everything. But today we showed character to win the game,” Iheanacho said.

“It’s a breath of fresh air. We really dug in well to get the three points. We really worked hard to get them. We have a strong character and obviously, when we went a goal down, we didn’t stop pressing, we didn’t stop playing.

“We kept going and kept pushing each other to get the goal. We are really happy, sticking together as a group, doing this together with everybody – the staff, the players and the fans. We’re all proud and hopefully, we keep that form in the next game.”