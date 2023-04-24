Five Die, Others Survive In Kano Boat Mishap

At least five people reportedly died in a boat mishap at Kanwa Dam in Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State during the weekend.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the boat accident happened on Sunday evening at about 5:40 pm.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, six persons survived the mishap.

The Fire Service official explained that 11 persons were on the boat when the incident happened and that six were rescued alive, while five were rescued but in an unconscious state.

Abdullahi revealed the identity of those who died in the mishap as Abdulrazak Nabara, 40; Dalha Muktar-Atamma, 40; Mustapha Ibrahim, 45; Umar Isah, 35; and Umar Idris, 35.

He explained that the victims were from Fagge in the Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

He assured that investigations into the boat mishap had commenced, pointing out that reports would be made available.

Meanwhile, over seven persons were reportedly burnt to death, while 14 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a lone accident around OPIC on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday.

The Public Education Officer for Ogun State command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe explained that the incident occurred at 10:45 am on Sunday due to excessive speeding and brake failure, which led to the loss of control, saying that the vehicle hit the road divider, somersaulted and went up in flames.

She stated that 22 persons were involved in the accident, including seven men, eight women, four male children and three female children.

Okpe added that 14 people were injured – four men, five women, two male and three female children.

The FRSC public education officer said that seven persons had burnt to death; two men, three women and two children.

“The vehicle involved in the accident had the registration number BDG 993 YG, a Mazda bus,” she said.

Okpe explained that the injured were taken to Lagos State Accident Emergency Center, Ojota, while the deceased were deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Morgue, Sagamu.

She commiserated with the victims’ families while advising motorists to shun speed and always have a routine vehicle check for good maintenance and replacement of any defect.