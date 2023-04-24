Empress Njamah Reacts As Tonto Dikeh Uses Her Nude Saga With Ex-Lover To Advise Single Ladies

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has reacted after her colleague, Tonto Dikeh, used the nude saga with her ex-lover, Josh Wade, to advise single ladies

Naija News earlier reported that a video making the rounds on social media shows the moment Josh Wade, was arrested.

Recalls that Wade had released multiple nude videos of the actress online after their relationship ended.

Wade, who fled the country after releasing the sensitive videos, has, however, been spotted in handcuffs while being led out by security operatives.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Tonto Dikeh congratulated Empress on her victory, stating that nobody can hurt a person of grace and avoid being disgraced.

She added that ladies should learn from the story of Empress Njamah.

She wrote: “Congratulations my sister @empressnjamah. Finally, this disgusting hoodlum has been caught.

“A real-life Psychopathic narcissist. You can’t hurt God’s grace and think you Wldnt be disgraced. Ladies learn”

Reacting to the post, Empress expressed appreciation to Tonto Dikeh for the encouragement and advice in the wake of the nude saga.

Describing Tonto as a strong woman, the actress added that people shouldn’t touch a child of grace.

She wrote: “King T thanks for the call, the encouragement, the advice, na strong woman you be, who no go no know, never touch a child of grace else you will get burnt, our God no Dey sleep, you rock”