Coach Ayeni Insists Akwa United Can’t Afford To Drop Points

Akwa United head coach Ayodeji Ayeni has insisted that his team can not afford to drop points in the remaining four Nigeria Professional Football League games.

Ahead of Akwa United’s clash with Kwara United scheduled for 4 PM today, Ayeni stressed that his team is on course to finish the ambridged 2022–23 Nigeria Professional Football League season on a strong note.

Akwa United will take on Kwara United in a matchday 15 clash in Uyo. Their chances of staying in the top three will increase with a win after Plateau United temporarily went ahead of them after defeating Nasarawa United on Sunday.

“Gradually, we are getting towards the end of the season and our four remaining games are very crucial to us because we cannot afford to drop any more points. That is why we have made up our minds to approach all those games with a positive mindset”, Ayeni told Akwa United official website.

“We are still focusing on our target which is to make it to the playoffs and for us to qualify, we need to win our games. We know that the match with Kwara United will be a tough one and we are fully prepared to give our best to ensure we get all three points”.

Ayeni claimed that his squad is in good form to contend for all three points in the crucial game, in which their opponents are also reliant on the outcome.

While Kwara United have previously made three trips to Uyo with one win and two draws, they will be hoping to come out of today’s encounter with either a draw or a win. Additionally, they have a stronger record versus the home team, having won five of their previous 13 matches compared to Akwa United’s four wins and four losses.

The Interim Management Committee of the NPFL postponed the game until today to give room for Rivers United’s CAF Confederation Cup encounter at the Nest of Champions in Uyo on Sunday.