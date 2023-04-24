Blood Of Innocent Women And Children Hunting You, That’s Why You Apologised – APC Chieftain Knocks Buhari

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism in Niger State, Jonathan Vatsa has knocked President Muhammadu Buhari for asking for the forgiveness of Nigerians.

According to him, it’s easy for the president to ask forgiveness because he doesn’t understand the plight his administration has caused so many Nigerians.

Vatse’s reaction comes after the President whole receiving guests who paid him Sallah homage, at the villa, on Friday, asked Nigerians for forgiveness over his administration’s hurtful policies in the last eight years, saying: “Those that think that I have hurt them so much, please pardon me.”

The APC chieftain told pressmen in Minna, the Niger State capital that apart from the president’s negative policies that have sent millions of Nigerians to the unemployment market, early graves, and permanent poverty, the eight years of Buhari’s administration were the worst in the country’s history, Naija News learnt.

Vatse asserted that for the president to publicly come out to ask for forgiveness, it means the blood of innocent Nigerians, including women and children killed and spilled across the country by killer herdsmen were hunting him.

He advanced that said there was no way the millions of traumatized Nigerians could forgive Buhari.

Vatse stated that “unfortunately he met a very sophisticated Nigeria and it was difficult to implement his agenda.

“Is it the women whose husbands have been killed by armed bandits or men that their wives were raped and in some cases killed by bandits, or children that have been turned to orphans because his government failed to discharge its primary responsibility of protecting innocent Nigerians, or is it parents of female students and married women that have been abducted by bandits, raped and impregnated, given birth and sent back to their parents because his government failed to protect them?

“When you stayed in the villa and enjoyed the protection of security as the Nigerian president and gave out your daughters hands in marriage both in Abuja and in Kano at a luxury wedding, the daughters of poor and innocent Nigerians were being raped by bandits in the jungle, some of them came back with unwanted pregnancies and babies, some of them did not have the luxury of giving their daughters hands in marriage even if it was in a low-key ceremony…Your last project of currency re-design, up till now I don’t know if we made gain or loss, but I know common Nigerians suffered dearly for it, and are still suffering, some even died…

“When he was a military officer, he fought the civil war to keep Nigeria one, when he became civilian president he divided Nigeria along ethnic lines, he was only concerned with his brothers and nephews in Niger Republic and even took a rail line to them.

“It is easy to say forgive me but whether Nigerians can forgive you is another matter and I think that will not happen because Nigerians are in pain. I forsee you being the first president in Nigeria to be taken to international criminal court. Be ready in case it happens.”