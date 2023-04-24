Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 24th April 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 23rd April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N740 and sell at N745 on Sunday 23rd April 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has commenced the payment of withheld salaries of teachers under the employment of the Federal Government.

The affected teachers are the ones who benefited from the elongation of service tenure extended by President Buhari’s administration.

President Buhari in 2020 during World Teachers’ Day announced some incentives for teachers, including a new salary scale and a raising their retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

Some teachers who benefited from the service elongation had their salaries withheld from 2021 to March 2023.