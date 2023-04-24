Gist
Atiku Meets Adamawa Local Govt Chairmen, District Heads
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with the Chairmen of the Local Government Areas in Adamawa State.
In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Sunday, the former Vice President also said he received the District heads in Yola who were on a courtesy visit at his residence in the state capital.
Atiku, therefore, urged them to continue playing their roles in maintaining peace and good governance at the local level.
He wrote: “District heads in Yola and Local Government Chairmen, led by Hon. Amos Dambri, came around for a courtesy visit at my residence in Yola today. I am proud to host the chiefs and helmsmen of the area councils. I urge them to continue playing their roles in maintaining peace and good governance at the local level.”