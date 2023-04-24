Are You Happy Now? – Charly Boy Reacts To Buhari’s Apology

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has reacted to the apology from President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians.

Naija News recalls that the President had in his Eid-el-Fitr message, begged Nigerians to forgive him in any way he has hurt them, saying “all those that I have hurt, I ask that they pardon me”.

Reacting to the apology, Charly Boy claimed that the nation’s leader was apologising after deliberately mismanaging the country for eight years.

Speaking via Twitter, the veteran entertainer stated that he would not be accepting the president’s apology.

He asked the president if he was finally happy after successfully mismanaging the country.

He said, “Dear, General Buhari, apology not accepted! At least, by me.

“Abeg abeg, stop forming. The power that you hungered for, at you don test ham na; the second time. And this your second coming wad to perfect what you failed to complete on your first. Are you happy now?

“Many will agree with the fact that Nigeria in the last eight years has been intentionally and deliberately mismanaged under your watch and the APC cabals with impunity and intensity.”