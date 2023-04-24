‘Allow Me Eat Amala And Rest’ – Tinubu Tells Supporters (Video)

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu on Monday returned to Nigeria after taking a month’s break from political activities.

Naija News had earlier reported that Tinubu returned to Nigeria at about 4.30 pm on Monday through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Tinubu upon his return appealed to his supporters to allow him to rest upon his return to the country.

The President-elect while addressing supporters who had come to welcome him back to the country, said he wants to take ‘Amala’ a Yoruba delicacy, and rest.

Tinubu promised to see them all tomorrow (Tuesday).

Watch the video below:

Tinubu Sends Message To Nigerians After Return From France

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu has appreciated Nigerians after his return to Abuja on Monday from France.

Shortly after his return, the President-elect took to his Twitter account to share his excitement about returning home. He stated that he is humbled by the warm welcome he received.

Tinubu added that the promise to deliver renewed hope for Nigerians remains in place.

He wrote: “I am extremely excited to be back home and deeply humbled by the warm welcome I received on my return to Abuja today.

“Thank you all for your love and support. Our promise to deliver a nation of Renewed Hope for all Nigerians remains in motion.”