10th NASS: More Lawmakers Endorse Betara For Speakership 

As the jostle for the principal positions in the 10th National Assembly heats up, the member representing Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya Kusar federal constituency of Borno State, Betara Aliyu has been endorsed by some former and outgoing members of the House of Representatives.

Naija News gathered that these former and outing lawmakers are from the six zones of the country, and they have picked him as the most suitable to be Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

According to them, their decision was informed after an assessment of all the aspirants who have expressed interest in the position.

The former and outgoing lawmakers in a communiqué noted that Nigeria needed someone with the ability, capacity, competence and quality leadership to unify the country, therefore their resolution to rally support for Betara who is the incumbent Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations because they know he has what it takes.

The lawmakers in the communiqué said “While wishing our Muslim brothers and sisters a happy Eid-el-fitr celebrations, the coalition of former members of the National Assembly from the six geo political zones of the country, have come together to throw our weight behind the man of the moment, Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu (OON), to steer the affairs of the House of Representatives as the 10th Speaker of the noble Green Chambers, commencing from June, 2023.

“This decision was arrived at by the various past members, after very rigorous analysis of the best man suited for the job at this crucial moment in the Nigerian polity.

“We unanimously agreed that the country needs someone with the ability and capacity to unify the country, the competence and skills to drive an effective and productive Legislature, a bridge builder between the other arms of Government and above all, a man with serene humility, character and fear of God in discharging the duties associated with the office. That person is no other than Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu.

“The former members from the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th Assembly, unanimously resolved to mobilise support and reach out to the new members elect from their zones, with detailed facts of Honourable Muktar Betara Aliyu’s solid and intimidating antecedents with regards to his Legislative prowess over the years thus, singling him out as the suitable person over other contestants.”

It was gathered that among those who signed the communiqué include Emeka Anohu, (Ihiala Federal Constituency of Anambra State) and Dr Golu Timothy (Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau) both of the 8th Assembly.

Others were: Mohammed Almakura, (Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency of Nasarawa State in the 6th Assembly and Nado Karibo (Ogbia Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State) in the 7th Assembly; Bashir Babale (Minjibir/Unogogo federal constituency of Kano State); and Segun Odebumi, (Surulere/Ogo Oluwa Federal Constituency of Oyo State in the 9th Assembly.