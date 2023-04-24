10th NASS: Ex-House Of Reps Members Endorse Betara For Speaker

A coalition of former members of the House of Representatives have endorsed the chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Muktar Betara, for the position of Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

Members of the coalition, who are lawmakers from the outgoing 9th assembly as well as the 6th, 7th, and 8th across party lines made the endorsement in a communique on Sunday.

They said the decision to endorse the legislator representing Biu/Kwaya Kusar/Bayo/Shani Federal Constituency of Borno, to succeed Femi Gbajabiamila was reached after a rigorous analysis of all the aspirants who are interested in the position.

The former lawmakers said they unanimously agreed that the country needs someone with the ability and capacity to unify the nation, the competence and skills to drive an effective and productive legislature

The communique reads, “This decision was arrived at by the various past members, after a very rigorous analysis of the best man suited for the job at this crucial moment in the Nigerian polity.

“We unanimously agreed that the country needs someone with the ability and capacity to unify the country, the competence and skills to drive an effective and productive legislature, a bridge builder between the other arms of government, and above all, a man with serene humility, character and fear of God in discharging the duties associated with the office.

“That person is no other than Hon Muktar Betara Aliyu (OON).

“The former members from the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th assembly, unanimously resolved to mobilize support and reach out to the new members-elect from their zones, with detailed facts of Hon Muktar Betara Aliyu’s solid and intimidating antecedents with regards to his legislative prowess over the years thus, singling him out as the suitable person over other contestants.”

Some of the lawmakers who signed the communiqué include Emeka Anohu, (Ihiala Federal Constituency of Anambra state) and Golu Timothy (Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau) both of the 8th assembly.

Others are Mohammed Almakura (Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency of Nasarawa state in the 6th assembly), Nado Karibo (Ogbia federal constituency of Bayelsa state in the 7th assembly), Bashir Babale (Minjibir/Unogogo Federal Constituency of Kano state), and Segun Odebumi, (Surulere/Ogo Oluwa federal constituency of Oyo state in the 9th Assembly).