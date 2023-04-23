‘You Failed To Deliver’ – APC Chieftain Reveals Why Majority Of Nigerians Won’t Forgive Buhari

A member of the defunct The Buhari Organisation (TBO) and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdulmajeed Dan-Biliki Kwamanda, has said that most Nigerians may find it challenging to forgive President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Buhari, while receiving guests who paid him Sallah homage, at the villa, on Friday, asked Nigerians for forgiveness over his administration’s hurtful policies in the last eight years, saying: “Those that think that I have hurt them so much, please pardon me.”

While addressing journalists in Kano, Kwamanda said President Buhari’s apologies are of no consequence because of the sheer magnitude of collateral damage occasioned by his government’s policies and programmes.

He said it might be difficult for most less privileged Nigerians to accept the president’s apology because of the massive damage inflicted on the country by the outgoing administration, adding that Buhari has failed to deliver on his mandate.

He said: “You will realise that apologising is a new trick that is being deployed by Nigerian politicians these days, essentially to appease the consciousness of Nigerians having failed to entrench good governance when they had ample opportunity to fix the country right.

“After missing the opportunity and approaching the end of their tenures, what you will hear coming out of their mouths is apologies, and appeal for forgiveness for their wrong actions. Well, while I don’t have any objection to that, I want to believe that the decision to accept Mr. President’s apologies or not lies with the vast majority of Nigerians.

“But if you ask me, I will say that a vast majority of Nigerians will not forgive the president, especially on institutional decisions that have crippled Nigeria’s economy. For instance, the CBN’s naira re-design policy, and the resultant naira scarcity. Look at fuel scarcity and many other issues. I think Nigerians will find it difficult to forgive President Muhammad Buhari on some of these issues.”