Why I Find It Hard To Love – Actor Yomi Fabiyi Spills

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has said that he finds it hard to fall in love again because he had suffered severally failed relationships in which he was “bruised severely” by women.

The movie star also lamented that most of the women previously in his life “took advantage of me” adding that this was the reason he stopped making himself available for “any woman in and out of the industry”.

“I have been bruised severely as most of these women pick on the soft part of me so easily. They give security assurances, pretend they want you, and after using me, they show their true colour and discard disdainfully especially if you are not tied to their spell,” he wrote.

“I have stopped getting involved or too available for any woman in and out of the industry, that way I may reduce my online and offline drama and altercations. They come for me with blogs, comment sections and fake accounts etc despite my good actions, intentions and sacrifices towards these em (their curse and karma).

“Not everybody is raised with loyalty and functional memory. Desperate cowards and pretenders will do anything and use anybody to achieve their aims. You lose value the moment they hit their target.

“I learnt the hardest ways. The sad part is they don’t just try to use and dump, they try to destroy the brand, so you lose your bragging rights on them (But God judge the heart).

“One even created a terrible blog, always set me up for cyberbullying BUT today, KARMA is dealing hard with her, the syndicate and this is just the beginning for them and their household.

“Overall, it is hard to fall in love again for me oh.”

Fabiyi revealed in 2022 that he got married just once, adding that the union lasted for 10 years before they split.

The revelation came on the back of his social media altercation with Jimoh Grace, his baby mama, who he welcomed a baby boy with in February of the same year.